You know that commercial where someone goes "nose blind" to the gigantic stinky socks surrounding his bedroom? Hugh Hewitt is neck deep in Republican hypocrisy, and doesn't seem to notice.

Every nominee for every job, present and future, are at risk if accusations can be put on ice for months then thawed and served to derail voting at last minute. Seriously, due process is a real concept, deeply embedded in Anglo-American law and politics. https://t.co/Kwd2IWcTPI — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 20, 2018

It was the "put on ice for months" part that led too many Tweeters to count to reply "Merrick Garland."

Which got 'The Cyborg Sent from the Future to Destroy America" (Hewitt) to get a little snippy.

We pick up the story from Driftglass:

Because Hugh Hewitt (the Cyborg Sent From the Future to Destroy America) is incapable of processing basic human emotions and because his Wingnut Prime Directives are depraved, we have reached that part of our long, nightmare voyage where Mr. Hewitt begins to begins to thrash uncontrollably, lose his sh*t completely --

The incantation of “Merrick Garland” is a cult-like reflex, telegraphing a child’s grasp of Constitutional structure, and a slavish devotion to left wing Democratic talking points. But keep at it. It worked so well in 2016. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 20, 2018

-- and attack anyone or anything that imperils his mission of packing the Supreme Court with wingnut operatives:

It would probably be useful to the "WTF Happened?" historians of tomorrow to point out that, as of this writing, Mr. Hewitt -- who has always been exactly this sleazy and unprincipled -- is still sitting on the MSNBC payroll as an underutilized asset. And that Mr. Hewitt did not wind up as a Trusted MSNBC Contributor because some kindly orphan from Kansas found him rusting in a field, took pity on him, and invited him to join her quest to go see the Wizard.

No, Mr. Hewitt was hired by MSNBC very much on purpose as a centerpiece of their 2016 "You Won't Believe How Much Right Wing D**k We're Gonna Suck" campaign.

A campaign that they would very much like everyone to forget about, thank you very much. And since they own the cameras and thus control the parameters of any national conversation, everyone has pretty much forgotten about it.

Except, of course, for us stupid Libtards: we who are infamous for our cult-like reflexes, our child’s grasp of Constitutional structure, and our slavish devotion to left wing Democratic talking points.

At least that's what Mr. Hewitt believes, which should come as no surprise. After all, while it may be true that in 50 years, advances in artificial person technology may one day lead to Conservative Cyborgs who are not inhuman sociopaths, in the right-here and right-now, we're still dealing with A2s like Hugh Hewitt.

And the A2s are definitely a bit twitchy.