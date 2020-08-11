Trump Proclaims He Will Appoint A Scotus Pick Even In Lame-duck Session

During an interview on the Hugh Hewitt show, Trump told the right wing host that he would appoint a Supreme Court nominee, even if he loses the election.

This is outrageous, but Trump is a sniveling, narcissistic coward, and nothing he does should surprise you.

Hewitt asked, "In the last five months of this term, for the last five months of your second term if you get one, would you make a nomination to fill a vacancy that occurred on the Supreme Court?”

The question was a little too complicated for Trump, and he said, "Do you mean if something were to happen now?"

"Yeah."

“Absolutely, I’d do it. Sure. It depends..."

Hewitt got very excited.

Trump continued, "I don’t know what you’re talking about, time, but if you’re talking about if something were to happen now, no, I would move quickly. Why not? I mean, they would. The Democrats would if they were in this position.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already tried to set the precedent that in the year of an election, no matter how far out, whoever wins the upcoming presidential election should be the one to make the nomination and not the incumbent.

The idea that if something happens to one of our justices, and Trump and McConnell did put forth a nomination after the election, (even if he lost) all hell would break loose in this country.