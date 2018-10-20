Alaska Governor Drops Out Of Race, Endorses Democratic Nominee

By Susie Madrak
Alaska Governor Drops Out Of Race, Endorses Democratic Nominee

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, an independent who was seeking reelection, announced yesterday he is ending his reelection campaign and endorsed Democrat Mark Begich over Republican Mike Dunleavy. Via The Hill:

The announcement came three days after Walker's running mate, former Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott (D), stepped down and dropped his reelection bid, citing unspecific "inappropriate comments" made to a woman.

"Effective today I am suspending my campaign," Walker said Friday at the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

"In the time remaining, it has become clear we cannot win a three-way race," he said. "The decisions was made that at this point, Begich has the better odds. Alaskans deserve a competitive race and Alaskans deserve a choice other than Mike Dunleavey."


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV