Fox News' Campaign Pitch: 'If You Think Our Southern Border Should Be Open, Support The Democrats'

Trump's favorite propaganda team on Fox News spread anti-immigrant news all morning, trying to scare viewers of impending doom, and claiming Democrats want no security for them to cross illegally as they stump to get Republicans out to vote for the midterms.

They almost went as far as calling them a zombie horde, I kid you not.

Griff Jenkins opened up by warning Fox News that thousands of migrant families have already crossed the border illegally, but they never said anything about the role the Trump administration has played at all.

Republicans control all of Congress and the White House, but it's never their fault even though it's on Trump's watch.

As Fox and Friends was progressing, Trump was tweeting crazy messaging like this:

I am watching the Democrat Party led (because they want Open Borders and existing weak laws) assault on our country by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, whose leaders are doing little to stop this large flow of people, INCLUDING MANY CRIMINALS, from entering Mexico to U.S..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

....The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA. Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border. All Democrats fault for weak laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

Ainsley Earnhardt warned the zombie horde to eat your brains was 1300 miles away and approaching, just in time for the midterms!

She even showed a map.



Ainsley said, "We're only nineteen days away from the midterms so this is going to be a big topic cause they're probably going to get to the U.S. around that date..."

Steve Doocy was just giddy to show viewers the biggest sleazeball of all, Newt Gingrich, whose outlandish attacks on the left sounded like they came from an unhinged Sarah Palin.

After acting as if Judge Kavanaugh and his family had been waterboarded by the Democrats, Newt said, "...and the degree to which the left is eager to have 3,000 people in a caravan cross the American border, break American law, recognizing that if that happens, the next caravan will be even bigger -- those are the reason the Republicans keep the house..."

President Obama was tougher on illegal border crossings than George Bush was, but facts do not matter to cretins like Newt.

Steve Doocy jumped back in to close the deal for Republicans.

Doocy said, "So it comes down to a simple question regarding the Republicans and the Democrats because it’s clear."

Doocy continued, "If you think that our southern border should be open, support the Democrats. If you think the southern border should actually be a border with security, and stopping people, and processing them accordingly, then you’ve got to vote for Republicans.”

This is clearly state-sponsored propaganda of the worst kind. Bill Shine would be proud. He may have orchestrated this entire segment, who knows?

And I agree with Colby Hall who writes, "Segments today demonstrate that the moniker “state-run TV” is no longer hyperbolic but more and more a sad truth."