Trump's Secret 'Power': His Supporters Love It When He Lies To Them

This whole clip is worth watching for how Trump-defender Nan Hayworth gets her butt handed to her as usual.

One moment worth highlighting is NPR's Yamiche Alcindor's comment about Trump's lying all the time, responding to Stephanie Ruhle's astonishment over Trump's lie-filled op-ed in USA Today which, let's face it, was free midterm campaign advertising that got four million re-tweets:

I think it's clear from anybody who covered the president that the one thing that the president consistently does is consistently mislead people and at times lies. It's not a partisan comment. That's a pretty plain fact. The issue here is President Trump, apart from the 4 million retweets, he has more than 40 million Twitter followers. His followers like it when he embellishes a little bit. They see it in a kind of a funny comical entertainment way. Because of that, a lot of that has to do with the fact he's a reality TV star. They like the fact that his -- his personality. The answer to that is, do you like what he's saying? There are a lot of people in this country who like what they're seeing, but a lot of Democrats can put Trump on the ballot in all 50 states and let the states decide whether or not they like the misleading information.

WaPo fact-checks Trump's USA Today op-ed, finds "almost every sentence contained a misleading statement or a falsehood." https://t.co/7cdFwBa4bL — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 10, 2018

Trump blamed a recent stock market "correction" on the Federal Reserve, calling them "loco." Pure projection as usual. His deficit-exploding tax cuts didn't go to workers. He's completely unstable, his USA Today op-ed was filled with literal lies, and he appears to be unable to handle more than one crisis, let alone issue, at a time. No walking and chewing gum simultaneously in this White House. This works out great for TV news because they love the "one narrative" format. When was the last time we talked about Trump caving to Putin over election interference, or saying Nazis are very fine people? McConnell is right "this will all blow over" among the fruity flies of the beltway media, but perhaps not so much among actual voters.