Singer, musician, composer, arranger, bandleader, talent scout, disc jockey, record producer, television show host, artist, author, journalist, minister and impresario. A mentor to Etta James and Big Mama Thorton. Father to Shuggie.

Many declared him the original King of Rock and Roll as well as the Godfather of Rhythm and Blues. We're talking about the one and only Johnny Otis in the music club tonight. He was born on this day, December 28th, in 1921.

