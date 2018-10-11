C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Johnny Thunders

By Dale Merrill

I had my well worn vinyl copy of this record on the turntable over the weekend. At the time I didn't know that this week marks the 40th anniversary of its original release.

Peter Perrett of the Only Ones plays some guitar and does backing vocals on the song. Also, there's a legend that Bob Dylan once said he wished he wrote it.

What are you listening to tonight?


So Alone (Limited Edition Yellow Vinyl)
So Alone (Limited Edition Yellow Vinyl)
Artist: Johnny Thunders
Price: $23.60
(As of 10/11/18 12:38 pm details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV