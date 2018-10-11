C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Johnny Thunders
I had my well worn vinyl copy of this record on the turntable over the weekend. At the time I didn't know that this week marks the 40th anniversary of its original release.
Peter Perrett of the Only Ones plays some guitar and does backing vocals on the song. Also, there's a legend that Bob Dylan once said he wished he wrote it.
What are you listening to tonight?
