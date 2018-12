This clapback for outgoing Republican Senator and weak-sauce Trump criticizer Jeff Flake was perfect.

First up, The Daily Show at Comedy Central had a lightweight blanket made up of Jeff Flake's wimpy anti-Trump tweets.

No better way to enjoy @JeffFlake’s farewell address than in the warm embrace of his meaningless tweets. pic.twitter.com/ifLqLBOHEX — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 13, 2018

Then Jeff Flake asked them on Twitter if he could have such a blanket.

And The Daily Show answered in true Jeff Flake fashion.

We take this request very seriously and will do everything in our power to talk about sending you one. https://t.co/ZA29goTcnO — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 13, 2018

SNAP.

