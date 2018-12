Donald Trump sent this tweet out Friday night, just hours before the #TrumpShutdown:

Some of the many Bills that I am signing in the Oval Office right now. Cancelled my trip on Air Force One to Florida while we wait to see if the Democrats will help us to protect America’s Southern Border! pic.twitter.com/ws6LYhKcKl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

The problem is....the pages are blank. I zoomed in:

Hair Fuhrer is pretending to sign blank pieces of paper pic.twitter.com/ODHnWPdkQf — Red (@Redpainter1) December 22, 2018

Twitter noticed:

It’s blank — Dufus (@dufus) December 22, 2018

The page is blank and the pen is capped. — David Garcia (@DavidArtGar) December 22, 2018

And they added hashtags with suggestions

"We'll stack these ones here, and I'll pretend like I'm signing this one."#TrumpResign — UpperclassLoser (@UpperclassL) December 22, 2018

The paper Trump is “signing” is blank.



A perfect metaphor for 2018. pic.twitter.com/CSPFhWguJC — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) December 22, 2018

wtf the bill he is claiming to sign is literally a blank piece of paper 😭😭😭



(this is completely unedited) pic.twitter.com/clgfRyYyAr — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) December 21, 2018

To be fair, even if it did have writing on it, Hair Fuhrer could not read it.