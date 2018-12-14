Federal Judge In Texas Strikes Down Affordable Care Act

Merry Christmas, America! Look what a wingnut judge does on the eve of the final day of ACA enrollment (just another Republicon coinky-dink!) Via The Hill:

A federal judge in Texas on Friday struck down the Affordable Care Act, throwing a new round of uncertainty into the fate of the law just one day before the deadline to sign up for coverage for next year.

U.S. District Court Judge Reed O'Connor ruled that the law's individual mandate is unconstitutional, and that because the mandate cannot be separated from the rest of the law, the rest of the law is also invalid.

The ruling is certain to be appealed, and legal experts in both parties have said they ultimately expect the challenge to the health law will not succeed. ObamaCare will remain in effect while the case is appealed.