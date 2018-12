Today would have been Frank Zappa's 78th Birthday, and therefore it's the last day of Zappadan, aka Day Zero.

Please redeem us.

I have not yet taken that drive to Beverly Hills just before dawn to knock the little jockeys off the rich people's lawn. But one day, if the Lord is willing and the creek don't rise...

What are you listening to tonight? And what's your favorite Zappa for tonight's Zappadan sendoff?

Dale is off tonight.