Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

My husband accuses me frequently of being not so much pessimistic, but nihilistic about the direction of this country. It's a fair criticism. I don't see a lot of avenues for us to recover. My pie-eyed hubby thinks that getting rid of Trump will put us on that track. I don't.

Because the circumstances that brought us to the point of having a grifting reality show performer as the most powerful person in the country doesn't go away with him. The tumor may be gone, but the cancer remains.

And the cancer in this case is that there are WAY too many people who simply have no moral compass any more at all. Anything and everything in pursuit of power is fine.

Contemplate what that statistic says: They KNOW Trump is a liar. THEY. DON'T. CARE. How do we get this country back when so many people have happily given up any semblance of integrity?

I genuinely don't know.

ABC's "This Week" — Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump; Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill. Panel: Peter Baker of The New York Times; Molly Ball of Time; Roland Martin; and Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union. NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo. Panel: David Brody of CBN News; Eliana Johnson of Politico; Eugene Robinson of The Washington Post and MSNBC; and Katy Tur of NBC News CBS' "Face the Nation" — Stephen Miller, senior adviser to Trump; Lanny Davis, adviser to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Trevor Potter, president of Campaign Legal Center and former chairman of the Federal Election Commission; Paula Reid of CBS News. Panel: Ben Domenech of The Federalist, Kelsey Snell of NPR, Margaret Talev of Bloomberg News and Edward Wong of The New York Times. CNN's "State of the Union" — Collins; Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. Panel: former Rep. Bakari Sellers, D-SC; Amanda Carpenter; David Urban, former strategist, Donald J. Trump for President; and Jen Psaki, former Obama White House communications director.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" — Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist; David Miliband, president & CEO of the International Rescue Committee and former U.K. secretary of state for foreign and commonwealth affairs (Prime Minister Gordon Brown administration, 2007-2010); David Sanger of The New York Times; journalist Charles Duhigg; Ray Dalio, author of “Principles for Navigating Big Debt Crises.” CNN's "Reliable Sources" — Joan Walsh of The Nation; Matt Lewis of The Daily Beast; Will Bunch of The Philadelphia Inquirer; Olivia Nuzzi of New York magazine; Oliver Darcy of CNN; Michael Rothfeld of The Wall Street Journal; and Edward Felsenthal, editor in chief of Time. "Fox News Sunday" — Giuliani; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Panel: Brit Hume, Juan Williams, Julie Pace of The Associated Press and Marc Short, former White House director of legislative affairs in the Trump Administration.

So what's catching your eye this morning?