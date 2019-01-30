Has-Been James Woods Tweets Stream Of Misogynistic Hate At Kamala Harris

The misogyny and racism oozing out at Senator Kamala Harris is horrifying, but failed actor James Woods should never work in Hollywood again unless it's for Harvey Weinstein. His abject hatred of women, and in particular, Senator Harris is disqualifying.

Here's a tweet he sent Tuesday, posted as an image, highlighting his cute hashtag #HorizontalHarris:

That hashtag, man. That's some deep-seated lady hate right there. For those who may not be up to speed, Harris dated Willie Brown back in the 80s. 30 years her senior, Brown was a political force in the Bay area, and it was no secret to anyone that they were dating.

Brown, miffed that Harris didn't mention him in her book, published an op-ed last weekend suggesting he gave her career a boost. That was all the right wingers needed -- and yes, even some on the left -- to immediately start saying she fcked her way to the top.

Joan Walsh has some thoughts:

Harris’s relationship with Brown came up frequently when she ran for DA in 2003. In fact, it was an enormous issue: She faced down charges that he’d helped her career—and he probably did; what successful pol hasn’t had help from someone powerful?—and given her two plum state-commission assignments. Worse than that were the lurid rumors about their relationship I heard “on background”—from other Democrats. It was sexist and appalling—the sex lives of California Democrats like Brown himself, and many of his contemporaries, burnished their legends. Harris’s romantic past was supposed to shame and sideline her. It sickened me, and I wrote that at the time. In the end, it was her own work in the San Francisco and Alameda County DA’s offices, not Brown’s “help,” that convinced voters to take a chance on Harris, and reject the aging progressive incumbent Terence Hallinan (who was himself accused of sexual harassment by several women while he served on the Board of Supervisors; he settled with one out of court).

This is probably the most hateful slur anyone can throw at a talented, smart, hard-working woman. Discounting her own work by saying she fcked her way to the top is a lazy, sexist, hateful dismissal. Yet here we have James Woods mincing no words with that hashtag, and others he so proudly throws at her.

There's more. He really hates her. Not only is she smart, talented and formidable, she's a woman of color. Double target for the slimy dude with the slick hair. And Tuesday, he was on a roll.

He's just a hashtag king, isn't he? It must really bother him that she wouldn't give him a second look, because he ramped up that hashtag game in a later tweet:

So, a couple of thoughts here. The one who nearly ruined Brett Kavanaugh's life is...Brett Kavanaugh. I realize that James Woods is drunk on his own testosterone and cannot see past his own failings, but it wasn't Senator Harris who pushed Christine Blasey into a room and onto a bed, while laughing drunkenly. Just so the record is straight.

And those hashtags? #WillieWanker #HorizontalHarris #LapCandy #PolePirate That's some oozing sexism right there.

Maybe it's all those 16-year olds who got away from Woods before he could leave his laughter (or something else) indelibly etched in their hippocampus. Maybe it's just that James Woods is a right-wing Donald Trump wannabe who envies His Hero's ability to Grab Whoever By Their Whatever in service of male supremacy.

This election is going to be different. Women powered the midterms and women will power the 2020 election, regardless of who the Democratic nominee is. We will not stand for this kind of abuse and neither, by the way, should Twitter. Those hashtags are "targeted harassment" and he should be forced to delete or be banned.

Shame on him. Shame.