If all you remember about the late Roy Clark are fleeting memories of his musical appearances and grits-and-gravy humor on "Hee Haw" in the 1970s, you may never have realized what a consummate genius he was with a guitar.

Here is Roy performing a monster "MalagueƱa" at his own theatre in Branson, Missouri sometime in the early 1990s.

Enjoy!

What are you listening to this evening? Open music thread.

