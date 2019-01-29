Roger Stone Says Mueller Covering Up Every Whackadoo Conspiracy Theory In Last 20 Years

Trump confidante Roger Stone on Tuesday suggested that CNN was part of a conspiracy to have him arrested because network cameras were present when the FBI took him into custody.

During an interview on WABC-AM radio, Stone defended the media appearances he’s made following his arrest for lying to Congress, witness tampering and other charges in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“Do you think they would come at me any less?” Stone complained. “I think the American people were revolted by what they saw.”

President Donald Trump’s longtime friend referred to the arrest as “Gestapo tactics.”

“If I was considered dangerous, why would the FBI allow a CNN camera crew to film the whole thing?” Stone asked. “I was arrested yesterday by CNN and they brought a few FBI agents with them.”

“There needs to be an investigation as to how [the CNN producers] knew about this in advance,” he insisted. “The point is to poison the jury pool, make me look like public enemy number one.”

According to Stone, the special counsel’s office is trying to silence him “because I have pointed out Robert Mueller’s role in the cover-up of 9/11, the cover-up of BCCI, the cover-up of the anthrax murders, the cover-up of [Pan Am flight 103], the cover-up of the Whitey Bulger case, the cover-up of Uranium One.”

CNN producers explained that they played a hunch that Stone would be arrested on Friday after observing unusual grand jury activity which mirrored other arrest patterns.