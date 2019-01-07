Trump Just Put 'Shut Down The Government' In GOP Platform

Comrade Stupid released a new 2020 Goat Rodeo ad Saturday on CNN. Here’s the gist of it:

“Drugs, terrorists, violent criminals and child traffickers trying to enter our country — but Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer care more about the radical left than keeping us safe. The consequences? Drug deaths. Violent murder. Gang violence. We must not allow it…”

First off, I was kinda shocked that CNN would air it (and I wonder who approved it), but then I remember Jeff Zucker is an amoral asshole and if the bank check cleared, well that’s all that mattered.

Twitter was wondering who paid for it, but it seemed clear that it was a campaign ad (Comrade Stupid brays at the end of it that he approved this message), so it was not paid for by We The People.

But he gave us a gift.

He’s now officially made the shutdown part of the 2020 narrative. As The Russian Usurper is the head of the Republican Party, locking out Federal Employees is now the official position of the GOP, not just of Comrade Stupid.

Every Democratic candidate needs to ask his/her Republican opposition candidate for their non-ambiguous position on shutting down the government to build a monument to xenophobia and racism, and have their response on the record. They cannot run away from this.

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors