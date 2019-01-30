Trump Voters Are Already Preparing To Forget Trump

Love Austan Goolsbee on Tuesday's Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell:

AUSTAN GOOLSBEE: Remember in the [2016] campaign we had the conversation, and I said we needed to start following what I called the "Trump Policy Directive," which is we should not spend any more time talking about Trump's policy ideas than he spent coming up with them. And at the end of this sentence, we've already violated that directive. Throughout the campaign, it was totally obvious that what he was saying was complete nonsense. It's a fraud wrapped in quackery inside of a bamboozle. The things that he promised were self-contradictory. And there are people that wanted to believe, and I think now, as various parts of what has been a strong economy start to slow down, we start to see some yellow lights, people even talking about the dreaded "r" word of recession, I think a lot of those people that wanted to believe are by the end of his term going to be acting like they never knew him, they had nothing to do with him, just like no one remembers having voted for Richard Nixon.

That's a great prediction, but it's one I made back in the Summer of 2016, even before Trump was elected. Don't you dare call it Trumpism:

[Trump voters] didn't just register to vote this year or fall off a truck into the Republican Party. They voted for Bush, twice. They voted for McCain/Palin. They voted for Romney. And they're tired of losing and being embarrassed by their votes, so embarrassed that they fell for a "Tea Party" rebranding just so they would not have to associate themselves with Bush. And then the establishment had the nerve to suggest they vote for Bush's brother.

OF COURSE they're going to rebrand after Trump fails. It's what they ALWAYS do.

The question remains whether we allow the beltway media to enable a Republican rebranding.

Especially watch for mentions of the word "Trumpism."

There is no such thing. It's Republicans. Republican voters, Republican policies, Republican enablers in Congress and the media. #BurnTheLifeboats