Why We Never Trust A Never Trumper

Never Trumpers are Republicans pretending to be reasonable until Trump is gone, then it's back to the stupid ideas that come with being a Republican. And they've found a temporary "savior" in...Mitt Romney?!?
By driftglass
"Hokum's Heroes": Mitt Romney, Michael Steele, Rick Wilson, David Frum, Bill Kristol Image from: Driftglass

The Never Trumpers prove their Conservative credentials by doing that which all Conservatives eventually do:

  1. Pretend the past never happened.
  2. Look for salvation in a new paint job slapped on the same, old, monstrous ideas.

And unto them this day in the Beltway media, a Republican Savior was born.

Or, rather, assembled out of spare parts salvaged from their previous failures...

