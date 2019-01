Why We Never Trust A Never Trumper

The Never Trumpers prove their Conservative credentials by doing that which all Conservatives eventually do:

Pretend the past never happened. Look for salvation in a new paint job slapped on the same, old, monstrous ideas.

For now at least Mitt Romney has become the leader of the Republican Resistance to Trump. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 2, 2019 Watching David Frum explain how Mitt “is setting up rendezvous with destiny” by being the poltroon he’s always been is peak punditry. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 3, 2019 "What Mitt Romney said" was "so profoundly important" It created "a breaking point from this mind-trap that a lot of Republicans" are in - fmr. RNC Chair @MichaelSteele pic.twitter.com/HM4CmIRFUo — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) January 2, 2019 "Mitt Romney, the Enemy of the State, is a role I imagine he never thought he’d play in American political life," writes @TheRickWilson , "but the impact of his words is causing a full-fledged meltdown in the Trump-supporting media apparatus on the right." https://t.co/ulcqdarMxN — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 3, 2019

And unto them this day in the Beltway media, a Republican Savior was born.

Or, rather, assembled out of spare parts salvaged from their previous failures...

