Why We Never Trust A Never Trumper

The Never Trumpers prove their Conservative credentials by doing that which all Conservatives eventually do:
- Pretend the past never happened.
- Look for salvation in a new paint job slapped on the same, old, monstrous ideas.
For now at least Mitt Romney has become the leader of the Republican Resistance to Trump.
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 2, 2019Watching David Frum explain how Mitt “is setting up rendezvous with destiny” by being the poltroon he’s always been is peak punditry.
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 3, 2019"What Mitt Romney said" was "so profoundly important"
It created "a breaking point from this mind-trap that a lot of Republicans" are in - fmr. RNC Chair @MichaelSteele pic.twitter.com/HM4CmIRFUo
— TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) January 2, 2019"Mitt Romney, the Enemy of the State, is a role I imagine he never thought he’d play in American political life," writes @TheRickWilson, "but the impact of his words is causing a full-fledged meltdown in the Trump-supporting media apparatus on the right." https://t.co/ulcqdarMxN
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 3, 2019
And unto them this day in the Beltway media, a Republican Savior was born.
Or, rather, assembled out of spare parts salvaged from their previous failures...
Comments