Misc
Read time: 0 minutes

Bad Lip Reading Presents NFL 2019!

Our favorites at Bad Lip Reading bring out NFL 2019. Hilarious! (open thread)
By Frances Langum

Happy Sunday! Is there a game on or something? Are you watching, or boycotting? (No judgment here I expect all C&L readers support Kaepernick.)

If you ARE watching, got a favorite commercial so far?

Open thread below...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.