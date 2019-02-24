GOPer Alex Castellanos Says Kamala Harris Is Running In The 'Obama Black Primary'

Republican consultant Alex Castellanos claimed on Sunday that African-American Democratic presidential candidates are trying to win the "Obama black primary."

Castellanos made the remarks during a panel discussion on ABC about the 2020 election.

"The president is seeing a Democratic Party going as crazy far left as Republicans did with the far right under Obama," Castellanos stated. "And it's a gift. I mean, socialism didn't work for the Pilgrims. The first two years, half of them died. And now that's the Democratic Party's agenda."

According to Castellanos, "there are three Democratic primaries to take on Trump."

"There's the establishment primary with [Joe] Biden and [Amy] Klobuchar," the GOP strategist asserted. "You're going to have the progressive primary, in which [Bernie] Sanders has the money and the lead. And then you've got Kamala Harris and Cory Booker for the Obama black primary. I think Kamala Harris is going to succeed in that one."

"I'd be careful there," former White House aide Patrick Gaspard cautioned. "There's no such thing as the Obama black primary."

"I think there is," Castellanos insisted.

"Kamala Harris and Cory Booker are both extraordinary candidates who can appeal to a broad cross section," Gaspard observed.

"That's my point," Castellanos replied.