Throw the entire 1980s downtown New York/New Wave scene -- sex, drugs, punk, disco, alien invasions -- into your Osterizer. Set to "weird" and blend until you can see colors not found in nature.

According to IMDb, Liquid Sky was "the most successful independent film of the 1983 year grossing $1.7 million at the box-office in the film's first months of release." Rated R for drug use and sexual situations.

