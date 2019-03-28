Trump Screams During Psychotic Rally: Dems 'Defrauding The Public With Ridiculous Bullsh*t'’

Trump used the bogus William Barr summary of the Mueller report to spew endless and profane attacks at the Democratic party on Thursday night, in front of his rally-goers in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Fox News and the Trump administration have been demanding retribution and retaliation since Monday against all of Trump's rivals after William Barr handed them a ham sandwich, with a mealymouthed summary of the Mueller report that they are hyping as pure vindication, which it is not.

Even Special Report with Bret Baier, which Fox proclaims is their straight news program, gifted Rush Limbaugh with two entire segments to "rail against Democrats, the Mueller investigation, the media, and all the other perceived foes of President Donald Trump."

But this outburst of wing-nuttery will be short-lived after actual details of Mueller's investigation are finally revealed to the American public.

To top off the Limbaugh event, Fox News has been broadcasting Trump's entire rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, (80 minutes so far) which is still going on as I write this article.

I clipped this part of his carnival barker routine, which he vomited out of his mouth about an hour ago.

Trump said, “So the Russia hoax proves more than ever that we need to finish exactly what we came here to do: Drain the swamp.”

Drain the swamp? Wow, he remembered. But Trump's entire cabinet — including his daughter and son-in-law — have been the swamp.

The camera panned the audience as Trump soaked up his crazed rally-goers' cheers at 7:46 PM EST.

Trump then yelled, “The Democrats have to now decide whether they will continue defrauding the public with ridiculous bullshit..."

He stopped again, because his minions thrive on his insulting and childish behavior.

He continued yelling, "Partisan investigations, or whether they will apologize to the American people and join us to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure.”

There is nothing presidential or appealing about Trump, and his vulgar attacks during the crazed rally tonight made that point, precisely.