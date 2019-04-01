Chris Wallace Fact-Checks Kellyanne Conway: 'Mueller Report Did Not Exonerate Trump'

On Fox News Sunday, Kellyanne Conway tried to run over any counter-narrative to Barr's memo vindicating Donald completely of all crimes including obstruction of justice.

Nice try, Kellyanne.

Chris Wallace, yes, Fox News's Chris Wallace, coldly told her, "That's not true."

Chris Wallace played a video clip of Trump telling his nutty rallygoers that Mueller cleared himself on all counts.

Wallace asked Kellyanne a question of which both of them know the answer: "Why is the president telling Americans something that is not true?"

You could ask that question every fifteen minutes in this administration, Chris.

Conway did her usual schtick of gish galloping, not answering a question directly, and changing the subject.

Wallace cut in to stop her from filibustering the segment. "I do want to keep you on point. Here is the summary that Attorney General Barr sent to Congress about the issue of obstruction. I want to put it up on the screen. This is Barr summarizing the special counsel."

(FNS showed a graphic of Barr's memo)

Wallace, "...it also does not exonerate him. So when the president says that its total exoneration on obstruction, Kellyanne, that's just not true.

Conway then launched into a lengthy monologue of what Trump was thinking instead about the parts of the summary they could use as political fodder.

In a rather ridiculous moment, she said she's, "always been offended that anybody would think that we would cheat, lie, steal or talk to any Russians. That's ridiculous."

I guess Jared, Don Jr. and Paul Manafort meeting with Russian operatives specifically for dirt on Hillary Clinton doesn't count. Gotcha.

Conway kept all her responses to the collusion aspect of the summary, which Wallace told her that he believed, again.

"I'm asking about obstruction, though," Wallace said.

Conway, "We will see with the full report says but there's nowhere in the Barr report that says the president obstructed justice. There's nowhere in the Barr memo that says you or I (ph) obstructed justice. And remember, we --

(CROSSTALK)

Wallace said, "Well, there was no Barr report. Barr is simply summarizing --

Conway, "The Barr memo summarizing, but I think -- "

(CROSSTALK)

Wallace said, "Mueller. And Mueller says it did not exonerate him.'

Who's on first? I don't know. Third base.

Jennifer Rubin noticed that all of this happened on Fox. News.