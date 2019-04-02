Yo Jim Jordan, Starr Report Was Released To The Public

Truth and facts never enter into Rep. Gym Jordan's lexicon, because if it did he'd rush to release Mueller's report to the public.

Instead, he continues to help run the Trump protection racket.

(I like to call him Gym, for obvious reasons.)

Jordan used a cozy pro-Trump four-page summary from William Barr as actual proof to claim the "principle conclusions of his report was so strong for the president, [it's] complete vindication for the president."

This is a lie. We have not seen the Mueller report.

And since Barr got the job from Trump by penning a lengthy piece declaring a president cannot "obstruct justice," no indictments were brought forth.

What is Rep. Jordan so afraid of then?

For a man who made his career trying to create the illusion that "Hillary Clinton using a private email server" was akin to her selling U.S. nuclear secrets and codes to Iran, is now doing everything he can to keep the actual Mueller report locked away.

Trump went on a furious tweet storm after Fox and Friends played twenty-one-year-old video of Jerry Nadler wanting to shield grand jury testimony that was contained in the Starr report.

But Trump propaganda network and Gym forget what Nadler said about Bill Clinton's behavior at the time.

However, the WaPo's Colby Itkowitz did not:

Nonetheless, Nadler had remained very critical of Clinton’s behavior. He told Rose that even if it didn’t rise to the level of a criminal or impeachable offense, the president had “clearly engaged in reprehensible, unfortunate and immoral conduct.” “I’m not taking any position at this point, but I could end up taking the position that he shouldn’t be impeached but still think he did something really terrible that I don’t want to defend in an election campaign or any other forum,” Nadler said. Few Republicans have similarly criticized Trump’s conduct.

Certainly nobody from the whacked-out Freedom Caucus has ever criticized Trump like that.

Rep. Jordan, "This is now about President Trump, who they're out to get. Again, this is -- the chairman of the Judiciary [Committee] -- the long history the Judiciary has in protecting fundamental liberties, fundamental rights and following the law. And yet, you now have the chairman saying, "I don't care. I don't care. Give me everything we want to make public." That is what is so wrong."

↓ Story continues below ↓

He continued, "And again, I keep coming back to this, it's because Bill Barr's letter spelling out what the special counsel found and the principle conclusions of his report was so strong for the president, complete vindication for the president, they are now, [Rep.] Jerry Nadler and [Rep.] Adam Schiff and others, are now saying we got to have stuff that's not consistent with how the rule of law works and has historically worked in this great country."

Doocy chimed in, "Well they don't have any other -- you know, they have got no other argument because it was all about the Russia collusion thing. Let's just wait until it comes out and then Mr. Mueller was very emphatic according to Bill Barr. There is no collusion."

How does Steve Doocy know Mueller was very emphatic about anything?

Of course Trump "live tweeted" Fox and Friends idiocy this morning.