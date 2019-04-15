Rep. Dan Crenshaw Blows Off 9/11 Firefighter, But Blasts Rep. Omar

Rob Serra wasn't too terribly fond of Rep. Ilhan Omar's remarks regarding 9/11 last month. He was even less fond, however, of Rep. Dan Crenshaw's acting like he's in a position to rake her over the coals about them.

Mr. Serra is a retired firefighter from Staten Island, who is now wheelchair-bound. He was with the FDNY on 9/11 and risked his life serving his city on that indescribably awful day. He approached Crenshaw at the Capitol to discuss funding the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, but Crenshaw said he was "too busy" to talk to him. According to The Daily News:

Rob Serra, who’s wheelchair-bound and lost several colleagues on Sept. 11, 2001, told the Daily News he tried to introduce himself to Crenshaw while lobbying members of Congress about renewing the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund during a visit to Capitol Hill on March 27. But the Republican lawmaker claimed he was “too busy” and said his office would reach out, according to Serra. Two weeks later, Serra hasn’t heard from Crenshaw, who has yet to throw his support behind renewing the VCF. The fund, which provides compensation to first responders and others harmed in the 9/11 attacks, has been forced to slash payouts in recent months because congressional Republicans such as Crenshaw have been reluctant to support its renewal. “He really didn’t want to talk to us,” Serra, 39, told The News over the phone. “He said he didn’t have any information and that his staff would take care of it.”

So, two weeks later, Mr. Serra has yet to hear from the Congressman or his office. While he thought Rep. Omar's remarks were "highly insensitive," he pointed out that she is supporting funding the 9/11 VCF, while Crenshaw is not.

“I think it’s highly insensitive to describe what happened on 9/11 that way,” Serra said of Omar’s comments. “(Crenshaw) is the wrong person to be making that criticism, though. He’s certainly not showing his support."

Imagine that. Hypocrisy and lack of empathy from a Republican in Congress.