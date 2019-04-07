Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Argument Clinic--Monty Python's Flying Circus

I feel like the entire Trump age is epitomized by this sketch. We know what's true. And all these Trump proxies can do is say, "No, it isn't." And the media runs with it. And then stupid fricking Howard Schultz will bemoan how both sides can't get along. And then Trump will be Graham Chapman and hurl random and nonsensical abuse at us.

That's it, isn't it? We've turned into a Monty Python sketch: angry, absurd and ultimately, bizarre. And yet the Sunday shows keep inviting on all these Trumpies as if they won't get abused or argued with from what we all know is the truth.

Help us.

ABC's "This Week" — Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for President Donald Trump; Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Dan Kildee, D-Mich.; entrepreneur Andrew Yang, a Democratic contender for president in 2020. Panel: ABC’s Matthew Dowd and Cokie Roberts; Lanhee Chen, policy director for the Romney 2012 Campaign; and Yvette Simpson, of Democracy for America. NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, a Democratic contender for president in 2020. Panel: Hugh Hewitt; Heather McGhee, of Demos and Demos Action; Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman, both of Politico. CBS' "Face the Nation" — Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump; White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow. Panel: Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report, Molly Ball of Time Magazine, David Nakamura of The Washington Post and Ben Domenech of The Federalist. CNN's "State of the Union" — Kudlow; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. Panel: Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif.; former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa.; Symone Sanders; and Amanda Carpenter. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" — David Frum of The Atlantic; Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of NATO; Tina Brown, former editor-in-chief, Vanity Fair; Michael Lewis, columnist, Bloomberg. CNN's "Reliable Sources" — Jessikka Aro, investigative journalist, Finland’s Yleisradio; Jim Rutenberg of The New York Times; Joseph Azam, former News Corp. senior vice president and group chief compliance officer; Katie Rogers of The New York Times; Katie Glueck of McClatchy; David Axelrod, host of CNN’s “The Axe Files”; Laura Bassett, freelance journalist and political commentator; David Zurawik of The Baltimore Sun.

↓ Story continues below ↓ "Fox News Sunday" — Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.; Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Panel: Juan Williams; Charles Hurt of The Washington Times; Katie Pavlich of Townhall; and Marie Harf, co-host of “Benson and Harf”.

So what's catching your eye this morning?