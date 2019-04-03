Trump Lays Foundation For Claiming 2020 Races Were Stolen By Dems

This is what Trump said last night at an RNCC event:

We're going to watch those vote tallies. I keep hearing about the election and the various counting measures that they have. There were a lot of close elections that were -- every single one of them went Democrat. If it was close, they say the Democrat -- there's something going on. You've got -- hey, you've got to be a little more paranoid than you are. We have to be a little bit careful. I don't like the way the votes are being tallied.

In other words: Heads I win, tails you lose! Booga booga!

CNN's New Day explained the obvious.

"So it seems to me he has a problem with the way the votes are being tallied when people he wants to win lose. That's where he has a real problem. I didn't hear him concerned about the rampant election fraud that invalidated an entire election in North Carolina, for instance," John Berman said.

"No. Still silent on that one. This is a flipping of the script, going from allegations of rampant voter fraud, illegals voting to problems with counting. this is a different kind of conspiracy he's articulating from the bully pulpit. It is doubly troubling because it sets the stage for 2020. He's saying don't trust the people counting the votes where Democrats win tight elections," John Avlon said.

"Let's call it what it is. Sounds like the president setting up for, in case there is a bad outcome for himself in 2020, it can't be trusted," Alysin Camerota said.

"He's certainly sowing the seeds to contest the election as he did during the last one. Don't forget folks, in the leadup to 2016, he was preparing to hold the outcome as illegitimate," Avlon said.

Yeah, I agree that it's not exactly a "strategy." It's that Trump is a pathological narcissist whose fear of failing it absolutely primal, and this is how he deals with threats: He rewrites the narratives.

We need to hand him a message that's very clear: "Go home."