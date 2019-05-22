After His Humiliation, Ben Carson Runs To Fox To Lie About Katie Porter

On Tuesday, Rep. Katie Porter exposed HUD Secretary Ben Carson as ignorant, petulant, and unprepared.

Today, he ran to Fox News and called on Porter to come to him for a HUD "education." "I invited her to come speak with my staff, so they can bring her up to date. Then perhaps she can be educated as to what is going on."

With "Ben Carson Resign" trending on Twitter today, using Fox to slander a congresswoman in self-defense is weak and entirely in character for this administration. They all have to go.