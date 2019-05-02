Chris Wallace Pokes Fox News Opinionators: 'We Have To Deal In Facts'

I think it's fair to say that undercurrents of dissent at Fox News have bloomed into internecine warfare between the straight news division and the nightside lineup of opinion-based Trump fluffers.

During a break in the Barr testimony earlier today, Chris Wallace threw the gauntlet.

“I know there are some people who don’t think this March 27 letter is a big deal,” Wallace began. “And some opinion people, some opinion people who appear on this network, who may be pushing a political agenda."

Let's just call them out by name: Laura Ingraham, Lou Dobbs, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity. Their purpose is to fluff Trump and keep the viewers angry, facts be damned.

"But, you know, we have to deal in facts," he continued, rebuking those same people. "And the fact is that this letter from the special counsel … was a clear indication that [Robert Mueller] was upset, very upset, with the letter that had been sent out by the attorney general, and wanted it changed, or wanted it at least added to.”

Wallace jabbed a little harder. “There are a lot of people having read now the full report, or as much as it has been not redacted, agree that he didn’t reveal what was fully in the report. Again, those aren’t opinions. That’s not a political agenda. Those are the facts.”

Gabe Sherman wrote:

Inside Fox, a long-running cold war between the network's journalists and right-wing, prime-time hosts has turned hot. Fox journalists, bristling at being branded an arm of the Trump White House, are lobbying Fox News C.E.O. Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace to rein in Fox & Friends, Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs, and Jeanine Pirro. “Reporters are telling management that we're being defined by the worst people on our air,” a frustrated senior Fox staffer told me last month. News staffers are feeling emboldened to go after Trump in increasingly visible ways. Fox's opinion hosts, meanwhile, have made the case that the prime-time lineup not only reflects the audience's worldview but is responsible for the majority of the network's advertising revenue and fees paid by cable companies that carry Fox. “We make the money,” an anchor close to Hannity told me.

Wallace may have fired the first shot across the bow, but the opinionators aren't staying quiet:

Actually, you make no sense at all. That’s a fact. https://t.co/DIGoBJxNdl — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) May 1, 2019

UPDATE: Yeah, it's war. Laura Ingraham called into Shep Smith's show to toss a hissy: