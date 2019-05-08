C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Cowboys

Now that 2019 is a third over, I guess it is high time to start thinking about what has been my favorite album of year has been so far.

Without a doubt, it has the be the latest LP from Bloomington, Indiana band the Cowboys. The Bottom Of A Rotten Flower is the fourth full-length from the band and it is one keeps getting played A LOT in my car, house and pretty much anywhere else I can give it a spin. I could go into the reasons why here but I covered that over at my blog recently.

What are you listening to tonight?