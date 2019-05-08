Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Cowboys

My favorite album of 2019 (so far.)
By Dale Merrill

Now that 2019 is a third over, I guess it is high time to start thinking about what has been my favorite album of year has been so far.

Without a doubt, it has the be the latest LP from Bloomington, Indiana band the Cowboys. The Bottom Of A Rotten Flower is the fourth full-length from the band and it is one keeps getting played A LOT in my car, house and pretty much anywhere else I can give it a spin. I could go into the reasons why here but I covered that over at my blog recently.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.