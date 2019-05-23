Harriet Tubman On The Twenty Delayed By Trump Until 2028

Stupid delays in changing currency to honor Harriet Tubman and everyone knows why.

The Republican base loves it when Black women are left unacknowledged, and the Trump administration owns the libs.

So Treasury delays the planned Harriet Tubman 20-dollar-bill until 2028. Steve Mnuchin didn't even hide his lack of interest in pursuing it:

Rep. Ayanna Pressley asked him in a hearing Wedesday: "Do you support Harriet Tubman being on the $20 bill?"

Mnuchin replied: "I've made no decision as it relates to that."

What's telling here is Mnuchin doesn’t even really feel the need to come up with a plausible excuse, it’s just a given that this administration is too racist to do it and that’s that. https://t.co/aTDJea95fV — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 22, 2019

There are people taking political action against this BS: