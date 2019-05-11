Kenn Starr, Go Away

Mediaite reports:

Former independent counsel Ken Starr attacked the length of special counsel Robert Mueller‘s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, telling Fox News that “there’s just too much detail.”

Speaking with Fox’s Bill Hemmer, Starr argued “the whole issue is, is there collusion?” and says the report did not prove that, but used too many footnotes....

“There are over 1,000 footnotes. I mean... why? The point of this report is simply to say why I prosecuted or why I didn’t prosecute. This is not a term paper,” he continued.