Sorry, But Republicans Have Never Been Concerned About Looking Like Huge Flaming Hypocrites

I hate to break it to The Washington Post's Rachael Bade, but Republicans have never had the slightest bit of concern about looking like huge flaming hypocrites when it comes to doing their oversight duties and the fact that they'll all turn on a dime as soon as there's another Democrat occupying the White House.

Here's Bade on this Sunday's Inside Politics on CNN pretending to the party's troubles in this regard started with Trump.

BADE: I've been particularly interested in the GOP reaction to Trump blocking these Congressional investigations. I covered the IRS controversy, the Benghazi investigations. These were investigations run by House Republicans when they were in the majority when Obama was in the White House. And the Obama administration, they hated these investigations, but, they allowed a number of people to come in and give depositions, they gave some documents, a bunch of documents, thousands of documents. And, you know, Republicans, I said aren't you concerned about what this does to your oversight in the future in the case where we have a Democrat in the White House again and you do have the majority? And I have not heard a single Republican say they are worried about precedent here, which again speaks to how much Trump has changed this party and how they put loyalty to him above potentially a future problem for themselves.

Trump hasn't changed his party. Someone like him coming to power is the inevitable conclusion when you've got a party that's been willing to lie, cheat, steal, drum up racial hatred, start wars and anything else they deem necessary to hold onto power, public opinion be damned. This isn't new, and it didn't start with Trump.