Trump 2020 Bound To Be 'Religious' Experience Of Blasphemy

Donald Trump looks stupid quoting the Bible about the power of prayer, then turns to Mike Pence and says "We deserve it!" And his campaign manager, oy!
By Frances Langum
He just can't help it.

Thursday was the "National Day of Prayer," a travesty of politics and a clear violation of the wall of separation between church and state.

Of course, Donald Trump and Mike Pence held a Rose Garden ceremony to commemorate it.

Trump didn't look 100% comfortable reading Isaiah 40:31 off the teleprompter: "Those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."

Trump made the claim that God and prayer had helped him "survive" the Mueller "witch hunt."

Then he spoke to Mike Pence in the audience: "We deserve it!"

Wait, what?

I'm guessing Trump never heard of the parable of the Pharisee and the Publican, where the sinner who did not expect to be saved was given God's grace. "All those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted."

And then there's this tweet from Brad Parscale, Campaign manager for Trump 2020. Unlike previous Trump campaign managers, Parscale is not currently facing jail time.

parscale_tweet.jpg

Sure is a whole lot of blaspheming going on in Trump World, but you knew that.

Also, five hundred and forty-seven rallies? You counted?


