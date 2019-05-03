Why Isn't Anyone Asking Where Poway Shooter Was Radicalized?

John Earnest, the 19 year old from Poway, California, left behind a 7 page letter outlining his beliefs prior to murdering people up a synagogue.

Earnest is a member of the Orthodox Presbyterian Church(OPC), an evangelical Calvinist sect of the United Presbyterian Church. He is a student of theology and his carefully crafted letter is filled with basic OPC teachings used to justify his actions. He believes “that Jewish people, guilty in his view of faults ranging from killing Jesus to controlling the media, deserved to die. That his intention to kill Jews would glorify God.”

Some members of the OPC are looking inward to see where their teachings can be understood as meaning that God has replaced Jews as his chosen people with Christians. Others, not so much, writing it off as aberrant.

If Earnest had been a student and adherent of Islam, all hell would be breaking loose. Because his religious war is homegrown, the tendency is to blame the devil, not the teachings of his church.

Why sects of Christianity are not given the same scrutiny as any other religion is rather obvious. It is also very dangerous.

Republished with permission from JuanitaJean.com