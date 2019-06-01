Elections Have Consequence: Protecting Women's Civil Rights Freaks Out Conservatives

As other states continue their relentless march back to the Middle Ages, here in Illinois we still believe in women's rights.

From WLS-TV:

Illinois may expand abortion rights as other states restrict; Senate expected to vote Friday SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois House endorsed expanded abortion protections as a half-dozen other states strive to restrict the procedure. Now, the Senate is expected to vote on it.



The new bill would remove restrictions on both abortions later in pregnancy and criminal penalties for physicians that perform them.



Repealing both the state's Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act and the Illinois Abortion Act of 1975, it also would expand insurance coverage for procedures and contraception.



The plan won Illinois House approval Tuesday and Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved the bill's passage...

And this has caused the Right to flip right the fuck out.

The nation's premiere journal of white supremacy gave the subject it's usual, calm, levelheaded analysis:

This language, more than anything else in the legislation, exposes the depraved final goal of the abortion-rights movement...



It is not enough to use the law to enforce a twisted notion of justice that privileges a woman’s right to bodily autonomy over the right to life of the human being inside her. That vulnerable human being also must be explicitly stripped of his or her claim to any legal recognition whatsoever...



To the progressive mind, abortion is the linchpin to female fulfillment...

"Depraved" and "twisted". My goodness, they've really emptied the ol' adjective barrel for this one.

Other, lesser lights of the wingnut media were similarly freaked out at the idea of any law relating to abortion that does not grease the skis towards Gilead. For example, The Daily Wire is sure this law with lead to mobs of feminism-deranged wimmin in their final moments of pregnancy to rush to "crushing an infant's skull 10 seconds before birth" because you know how wimmin are!

This is ghastly. Beastly. Demonic. And, for the modern Democratic Party, mainstream.

And over at Clownhall, our bill is "extreme":

ICYMI: Illinois House Passes Extreme Abortion Bill

↓ Story continues below ↓

And then there was Pastor Corey Musgrave of the New Beginnings church, who hijacked the House prayer to ask God to condemn Democrats to eternal hellfire and damnation:

During House prayer, minister asks God to “judge Illinois for the sanctioned destruction of the innocent unborn”

Well, Pastor Musgrave, so far this session the Democrats in the Illinois legislature have passed -- over the furious objections of Republicans -- laws making pot legal, laws making the citizens of Illinois a little safer by tightening controls over who gets to own a gun, laws easing restriction on abortion and protecting the civil rights of woman, and a progressive income tax so that we can start to dig ourselves out of the financial hole we're in. And word has just reached me that our new Democratic governor has struck a tentative deal with AFSCME so that working men and women get a fair deal for their honest labor.

State, AFSCME reach tentative deal on new contract

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says agreement ends Rauner era of ‘ideological warfare.’

And above all, people here are are starting to remember what it was like to have a government that at least tried to govern.

So by Jesus H. Christ and Eugene V. Debs, pastor, if all of this and more to come is God's judgement on the Land of Lincoln, where the hell do I sign up for a second helping?

Crossposted with permission from Driftglass