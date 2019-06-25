Protocol Chief Sean Lawler Carried Whip In Office

Guys. I have written a lot of crazy stories over the years, but this one has reached a new level of crazy. And that says a lot considering the times we live in. Here is the story:

Bloomberg is reporting that Trump's head of "diplomatic protocol" is quitting just days before the G-20 summit in Japan. Sean Lawler is his name and he plays a critical role and his departure could not come at a worse time. His main role is to make introductions and make sure Trump follows "protocol" when overseas. So the Trump we have seen over the last 3 years was briefed on protocol and still is a buffoon. Imagine how much worse it will be when he has NO ONE to explain anything to him.

So why is he leaving so abruptly? Well, it appears the inspector general is looking into serious reports that he has a history of intimidating staff, verbally abusing them and carrying a whip around the office.

A WHIP.

A literal WHIP.

A protocol officer carrying a whip is just a bridge too far.

Lawler had no comment, of course. The White House also had no comment. The assistant chief of protocol will take Lawler's place at the G-20.