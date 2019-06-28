Twitter Recalls The Fun: 'Elizabeth Warren Is Your New Bicycle'

After the first Democratic debate, an old meme was reborn.

Back in the day when Barack Obama had his successful run for president in 2008, a website called "Barack Obama is Your New Bicycle" poked gentle fun at the "hope and change" promised by his campaign. As you clicked through the now-defunct website, a new message would appear about some nice thing Barack Obama "did for you."

On Wednesday after the debate, Elizabeth Warren was trending with some similar light-hearted hope and change silliness, and the added angle that Elizabeth Warren is organized and does the right thing.

Elizabeth Warren never arrives at the movie after the previews. She’s there before the lights go down with snacks in her purse and an extra ticket for your friend. https://t.co/SuzpCcHRcO — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 27, 2019

Elizabeth Warren always fixes her ball marks, rakes the sand, never talks in your backswing, and always pays for the hot dog at the shack. https://t.co/P2FN90vrrd — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) June 27, 2019

If there’s a line for the restroom—Elizabeth Warren always lets pregnant women cut in front of her. https://t.co/mfGrqGIAJ9 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 27, 2019

Elizabeth Warren always allows people with fewer groceries to get in line in front of her. https://t.co/8BlZfur6ww — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) June 27, 2019

Today The Professional Left Podcast drops its 500th episode, and celebrates the event by pointing at the new meme:

For our 500th (!!!) episode of The Professional Left Podcast, dropping tomorrow... https://t.co/Rnzz6mrZLg — Frances Langum (@bluegal) June 27, 2019

And last but not least, one of the "new bicycle" tweets was fact-checked and found...TRUE!