Twitter Recalls The Fun: 'Elizabeth Warren Is Your New Bicycle'

Way back in the day, "Barack Obama is your new bicycle" made gentle fun of hope and change. Here we go again.
By Frances Langum
Of course it's yarn-bombed! Image from: h/t Phil Goodwin on Unsplash

After the first Democratic debate, an old meme was reborn.

Back in the day when Barack Obama had his successful run for president in 2008, a website called "Barack Obama is Your New Bicycle" poked gentle fun at the "hope and change" promised by his campaign. As you clicked through the now-defunct website, a new message would appear about some nice thing Barack Obama "did for you."

On Wednesday after the debate, Elizabeth Warren was trending with some similar light-hearted hope and change silliness, and the added angle that Elizabeth Warren is organized and does the right thing.

Today The Professional Left Podcast drops its 500th episode, and celebrates the event by pointing at the new meme:

And last but not least, one of the "new bicycle" tweets was fact-checked and found...TRUE!


