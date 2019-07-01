Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Radio Birdman

Crawl right through your mind
By Dale Merrill

There are some very particular band's that are essential in car's CD player when the warm months roll around. Y'know, the kind of bands that make you want to roll down the windows and take a ride up the coast (be it a real or imaginary one.)

Radio Birdman is one of those bands for me. Originally released in 1976's Burn My Eye EP, I did not hear tonight's song til about a decade later. It became my favorite songs ever right then and there. I also named the most recent episode of the Smashin' Transistors podcast after a line in the song.

What are you listening to tonight?


