C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Stevie Wonder

It's not too cool to be ridiculed but you brought this upon yourself
By Dale Merrill

Forty-five years ago today, Steve Wonder released his seventeenth studio album, Fulfillingness' First Finale. The song features one of Stevie most pointed political statements, "You Haven't Done Nothin'', which directly called Nixon and his band of crooks.

The song was released as a single on August, 7th, 1974. Nixon resigned two days after the record's release. Coincidence? Perhaps, but it is still cool to think Stevie had some sort of magical power in making that happen.

What are you listening to tonight?


