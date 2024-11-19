The Race For DNC Chair Begins

The game begins for the task of running the Democratic National Committee. We don't know who else is considering a run yet, but whoever it is, the question will be: Who's best at rebuilding? Via CNN:

CNN — Martin O’Malley, the former Maryland governor and commissioner of the Social Security Administration, on Monday became the first person to announce a bid to lead the Democratic National Committee as the party plots a post-election path forward. “We must organize in every state and speak to the economic concerns of every person in America,” O’Malley said in a statement provided to CNN. “Jobs, opportunity, economic security for all. These are the goals of our Party and these are the things that make our country stronger.”

You may remember that Martin O'Malley was the inspiration for Mayor Tommy Carcetti in The Wire:

Meanwhile, looks like esteemed organizer Ben Wikler (who seems the man most likely to follow in the same footsteps as Howard Dean) may be throwing his hat in the ring. Via Politico:

The chair of Wisconsin Democrats is reportedly being considered for a national leadership position with the Democratic National Committee as the party recovers from a bruising election cycle and eyes a potential redirection, according to Politico. Ben Wikler has chaired the Wisconsin Democratic Party since 2019, and is a widely respected figure in battleground politics. He is credited with massively expanding the party’s fundraising capabilities, drawing in tens of millions of dollars to fuel state races, and keeping Wisconsin competitive in a year where Democrats saw massive losses across the board, including in the race for the White House and control of Congress. [...] He’s made his name in national circles by helping to transform the Wisconsin Democratic party into a campaign powerhouse, helping to solidify President Joe Biden’s win in 2020 and Gov. Tony Evers’ 2022 reelection, and to flip the state Supreme Court in 2023 to a liberal majority with the election of Judge Janet Protasiewicz. Her win was supported, in part, by a $10 million from the state Democratic Party.

Rahm Emanuel is also considering a run. My reaction is, "No way."

So is Ken Martin, chair of Minnesota's DFL party. I don't know enough to have an opinion, but his track record looks good.