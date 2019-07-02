Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

FBI Claims It 'Lost' File On Neo-Nazi Site Stormfront

How convenient! And how on earth does this happen?
By David
FBI Claims It 'Lost' File On Neo-Nazi Site Stormfront

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said this week that its records on the neo-Nazi website Stormfront could not be located because “they were not in their expected location.”

National security reporter Emma Best on Monday posted an FBI response to her query about the Stormfront file.

The letter stated that there are Stormfront records that could not be found.

“We were advised that the potentially responsive records were not in their expected location and could not be located after a reasonable search,” the letter said. “Following a reasonable waiting period, another attempt was made to obtain this material. This search for the missing records was also met with unsuccessful results.”

Read the entire statement below.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.