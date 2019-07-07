Former Federal Prosecutor: Barr Could Interfere In Epstein Case, But There 'Would Be Hell To Pay'

Now that Trump's billionaire buddy has been arrested again for sex trafficking of minors by the FBI, concerns are being raised about whether or not Trump's lackey Attorney General William Barr will interfere in the SDNY case, or whether Epstein might receive a pardon from Trump if he is eventually prosecuted.

While discussing the case on this Sunday's AM Joy, former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne was asked by host Joy-Ann Reid about Frank Figliuzzi's tweet discussing that possibility and another conflict of interest with Barr's father and Epstein, Alskne told Reid she was more worried about Epstein as a flight risk.

Yes, AG Barr oversees the US Attorney’s Office in NY, so it’s possible he could attempt to interfere, though it would be obvious. Also, many years ago, Barr’s father hired Epstein to teach at the private Dalton school, with no college degree. So there’s that... — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) July 7, 2019 REID: So this is the SDNY that has picked up Jeffery Epstein. How do we know that he doesn't.... I'm going to read you a tweet. It is just speculation but let me find it here. And it's Frank Figliuzzi: Okay, so there is some kind of relationship there. Attorney General Barr, who we know will do anything for Donald Trump, anything Trump wants he will do it. Here is what Donald Trump had to say about Jeffery Epstein back in 2002. He says “I've known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. He likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it – Jeffery enjoys his social life.” This is his friend. If he decided to tell William Barr, intervene, could Barr do it? ALSKNE: Barr could do it but there would be hell to pay. Barr could do it, but the Southern District of New York doesn't have this reputation for independence for nothing. So I am less worried about that that I am that somehow he gets bail and skips the country and we don't find him. I think that's a bigger threat right now, today.

Frankly, I think we ought to be worried about all of the above. No one in this administration gives a damn about public opinion. I fully expect Barr to interfere and Trump's supporters and his Republican enablers will just shrug.