Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Former Federal Prosecutor: Barr Could Interfere In Epstein Case, But There 'Would Be Hell To Pay'

Former Federal Prosecutor Cynthia Alksne is less worried about William Barr interfering in the Epstein case, and more concerned that he might make bail.
By Heather
1 hour ago by Heather
Views:

Now that Trump's billionaire buddy has been arrested again for sex trafficking of minors by the FBI, concerns are being raised about whether or not Trump's lackey Attorney General William Barr will interfere in the SDNY case, or whether Epstein might receive a pardon from Trump if he is eventually prosecuted.

While discussing the case on this Sunday's AM Joy, former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne was asked by host Joy-Ann Reid about Frank Figliuzzi's tweet discussing that possibility and another conflict of interest with Barr's father and Epstein, Alskne told Reid she was more worried about Epstein as a flight risk.

REID: So this is the SDNY that has picked up Jeffery Epstein. How do we know that he doesn't.... I'm going to read you a tweet. It is just speculation but let me find it here. And it's Frank Figliuzzi:

Okay, so there is some kind of relationship there. Attorney General Barr, who we know will do anything for Donald Trump, anything Trump wants he will do it.

Here is what Donald Trump had to say about Jeffery Epstein back in 2002. He says “I've known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. He likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it – Jeffery enjoys his social life.”

This is his friend. If he decided to tell William Barr, intervene, could Barr do it?

ALSKNE: Barr could do it but there would be hell to pay. Barr could do it, but the Southern District of New York doesn't have this reputation for independence for nothing. So I am less worried about that that I am that somehow he gets bail and skips the country and we don't find him. I think that's a bigger threat right now, today.


↓ Story continues below ↓

Frankly, I think we ought to be worried about all of the above. No one in this administration gives a damn about public opinion. I fully expect Barr to interfere and Trump's supporters and his Republican enablers will just shrug.

More C&L Coverage

AM Joy Panel On The Lessons From Watergate

AM Joy Panel On The Lessons From Watergate

Joy Reid discusses Nancy Pelosi's statement that Trump may not give up power unless he loses in a landslide, and what lessons Democrats should learn from the Watergate era with her panel, Midwin Charles, Cynthia Alksne, Jill Wine Banks, [...]
May 05, 2019
By Heather
Rob Reiner: A Hostile Foreign Power Has Invaded The U.S.

Rob Reiner: A Hostile Foreign Power Has Invaded The U.S.

Actor and director Rob Reiner talks to MSNBC's Joy-Ann Reid about the Russian's interference in the presidential election and the fact that Republicans would not be laying down and playing nicely if things were reversed and Trump lost [...]
Dec 18, 2016
By Heather

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.