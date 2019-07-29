Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more (or even less)? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

The So-Called President Is Tweeting To Make Nazis Happy

...and it's working.
By Frances Langum
The So-Called President Is Tweeting To Make Nazis Happy
Image from: @bluegal on Twitter

Never again, Donald.

The Anti-Defamation League of B'nai Brith, whose mission is to "stop the defamation of the Jewish people, and to secure justice and fair treatment to all," is documenting the neo-Nazi response to Trump's latest tweets. It's not surprising that Trump is scoring big points with American Nazis:

Mr. Trump’s inference that four U.S. Representatives who are women of color – Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayana Pressley (D-MA) – are not U.S. citizens, and that they should “go back” to their “original” countries, was echoed and applauded online by a raft of racist extremists.

Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin was apparently thrilled by the tweets, posting on his popular Daily Stormer website: “Man, President Trump’s Twitter account has been pure fire lately. This might be the funniest thing he’s ever tweeted. This is the kind of WHITE NATIONALISM we elected him for. And we’re obviously seeing it only because there’s another election coming up. But I’ll tell you, even knowing that, it still feels so good.”

Anglin also emphasized the political implications of Mr. Trump telling people of color to “go back” to their countries: “This is what elected Trump and this is what will always be the best way for him to gain support,” and underscored the importance of these comments being directed at U.S. citizens, particularly Rep. Pressley, who was born in Cincinnati: “So this is not some half-assed anti-immigrant white nationalism. Trump is literally telling American blacks to go back to Africa.”

These are the activists with whom the modern Republican party now allies themselves. Ask the next Republican Congressman you meet for a comment.


Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more (or even less)? If so, then please help us keep going another 15 years by donating below.

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.