This is pretty great: ‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ light show on Washington Monument to mark Apollo 11. The celebration includes projecting an image of the Saturn V rocket on the Washington Monument.

Saturday will be the 50th anniversary of the successful completion of the Apollo 11 mission. Once upon a time, folks, we did big things and had big dreams. We might again someday. Just not today.

