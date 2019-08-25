C&L's Late Night Music Club With Charles Mingus

Social media was abuzz this weekend when Barak Obama posted his and Michelle's summer playlist. I started thinking what if Trump posted his.

Of course we all know that Trump has no interest in anything artistic or creative so the thought of him posting one would never happen. None the less, I did speculate what Trump would have on one over on my Twitter page.

Anyway, I was listening to Mingus, Mingus, Mingus, Mingus, Mingus this morning before I embarked on what seems to be the neverending decluttering of the old, delapidated house that keeps chewing up what could be some leisure time. One of the songs from it, "II B.S.", is on the Obama's playlist.

Stating the obvious here but the world need more people like our last president and less of our current one. Not just because of his taste in music but for every other reason in general.

What are you listening to tonight?