Curt Schilling Weighing Bid For Congress, Trump Endorses

Former baseball player and all-around white supremacist Curt Schilling confirmed he is considering a run against one of the state's 5 Democratic Representatives.

"The state is not the state I grew up in. Making Arizona citizens of EVERY Race, religion and sexual orientation 2nd class citizens to illegal immigrants is about as anti-American as it gets," he wrote in a statement to Arizona Republic. "When you have homeless veterans, children, and you're spending tax dollars on people smuggling drugs and children across our border someone in charge needs their ass kicked."

When I call Schilling a Nazi-loving white supremacist, I'm not just tossing epithets. He really is that, as his statement above indicates. There's also this:

Four years ago I came across Curt Schilling selling pieces from his Nazi memorabilia collection and wrote about it. Now @realDonaldTrump is encouraging him to run for Congress. https://t.co/8NB7CYCKOa — ☆ 𝖧𝗂𝗅𝖺𝗋𝗒 𝖲𝖺𝗋𝗀𝖾𝗇𝗍 ☆ (@lilsarg) August 13, 2019

He's a conspiracy nut:

You're CRAZY. Curt Schilling claimed the Sandy Hook and Parkland mass school shootings were HOAXES. — Mojonewel (@mojonewel) August 13, 2019

AND...(drum roll, please)

Donald Trump just endorsed the effort after Fox and Friends spilled the beans:

Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Arizona is purple, but there are definitely pockets of hardcore haters who will rejoice at this. Fortunately, there are more people in Arizona who will not, and Schilling will be humiliated, sent home with his little Nazi tail tucked between his legs.