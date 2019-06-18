Orlando Sentinel Endorses 'Not Donald Trump' 2020

Ouch. That's gotta hurt.

The Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board published their endorsement for president in 2020. It's...wait for it... "Not Donald Trump."

This, on the day that Mango Mussolini "officially" kicks off his 2020 re-election campaign, where? You guessed it. Orlando, Florida.

Oh, dear.

We’re here to announce our endorsement for president in 2020, or, at least, who we’re not endorsing: Donald Trump. Some readers will wonder how we could possibly eliminate a candidate so far before an election, and before knowing the identity of his opponent. Because there’s no point pretending we would ever recommend that readers vote for Trump. After 2½ years we’ve seen enough.

After 2-1/2 years? It took you that long?

The Editorial Board named all the egregious abuses of the office, norms, decency, and Constitution we've come to expect of this despot, but perhaps my favorite part is when they compare all of Trump's economic numbers to Obama's — and of course, nearly all of Obama's numbers are as good, if not BETTER.

The S&P 500 was up about 21% between Trump’s inauguration and May 31 of his third year in office. Under President Obama, it was up about 56% in that same period. Unemployment is headed down, as it was during seven straight years under Obama. Wages are up, and that’s a welcome change. But GDP increases so far are no better than some periods under Obama. Deficit spending under Obama was far too high, in part because of the stimulus needed to dig out of the Great Recession. Under Trump, it’s still headed in the wrong direction, once again pushing $1 trillion even though the economy is healthy.

So, despite their history of mostly Republican endorsements, the Sentinel just can't bring itself to endorse this Orange Hitlerian Sh*tshow.

And, because Twitter is great in situations like this, #NotDonaldTrump is trending on Twitter.

Wow...early for a 2020 newspaper endorsement. They must really like this #NotDonaldTrump guy.



(Inauspicious for Trump's Orlando campaign kickoff today.) https://t.co/He4UbBnLAf — CantGOPanymore (@CantGOPanymore) June 18, 2019

Bravo @orlandosentinel ! And this didn’t even touch the fact that Trump is trying to start a war with Iran. #NOTDonaldTrump #FloridadoesntwantTrump #FLORIDAMANSAYSNOMORETRUMP #NOMORETRUMP https://t.co/1qLeiMgAqX

↓ Story continues below ↓ — SunshineState (@inasnshinestate) June 18, 2019

Trump seeing #AnybodyButTrump2020 trending after his pep rally pic.twitter.com/bron11wDCG — Ice Bear (@icebeartalk) June 18, 2019

So I looked up Person Walking Down The Street and I got to be honest, he looks qualified enough. #AnybodyButTrump2020 pic.twitter.com/jyDnxYia5Z — Z (@Zac4747) June 18, 2019

My sweet cat, AuntMae, in a jester hat, would be a better president. #AnybodyButTrump2020 pic.twitter.com/UXJIjpTiwp — achnyc (@achnyc) June 18, 2019

(Though, actually, my dead cat, Sullivan is already running...)

I just don't know. It's going to be tough to find someone better than a petulant ignorant racist misogynist xenophobic sexual assaulter former reality show host who fucks porn stars and can't spell. There are only 300 million eligible candidates. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯#AnybodyButTrump2020 — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) June 18, 2019

VERY OFFICIAL, VERY SCIENTIFIC #AnybodybutTrump2020 poll.



PLEASE TAKE VERY SERIOUSLY.



Who will you be voting for in 2020? — andy lassner (@andylassner) June 18, 2019