Dior Yanks Perfume Ad For 'Sauvage' That Features Native Americans

Somewhere, some marketing geniuses thought putting Johnny Depp out in a western landscape with background images of Native Americans to hawk a brand of men's perfume was a good idea. And maybe it was, if you ignore the blatant cultural appropriation. But then the sticky name of the perfume itself came up, Sauvage, and people were not amused.

The ad was pulled from social media, and it likely won't be aired here after the swift backlash, but you can view it above.

Source: Washington Post