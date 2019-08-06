Hey Cordcutters! - Please Support Our Summer Fundraiser

You make Crooks and Liars possible.

Thank you.

The past few days have been a firehose of horrible news. Cable news employees get paid big bucks to be at work.

If you have cut the cord and get your cable news from us, thank you! We'd appreciate it if you'd kick in just a fraction of what you'd pay for cable and donate to the place where we serve up fresh video seven days a week. You can even set up a monthly donation.

Support Crooks and Liars:

Or mail a check to

CrooksandLiars.com

PO BOX 66310

Los Angeles, CA 90066

Five bucks makes a difference. Thanks!